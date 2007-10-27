We don't know about you, but bathmats are a necessity for us to not drench the whole floor of the bathroom when we get out of the shower. This MatWalk bathmat, on the other hand, takes things to an entirely new level by allowing you to wear your bathmat as slippers, essentially protecting the whole bathroom floor instead of just the small are around your shower. $49 may be a lot, but we think it's worth it. But wait a second. One hairy leg...two hairy legs...three hairy legs. What's going on in that picture! [Gnr8 via Green Head via Oh Gizmo via Geekologie]
Bathmat Slippers Prevent Wet Bathroom Tiles
