Barack Obama Loves Net Neutrality, Promises to Appoint Cuddly FCC Commissioner

Not only does he say he supports net neutrality, Obama actually seems to have something of a grasp on what it means and why it's important (politically tinged examples aside), which is kind of impressive, given how technologically ignorant politicians can oh-so-famously be. And look at all those Web 2.0 companies he namedrops: Facebook! MySpace! So hip, so savvy. If only I was registered to vote! [via Webware via BB]