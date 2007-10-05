Bang & Olufsen Serenata Hands-On Video

Zara over at Shiny Shiny got her hands on the Bang & Olufsen/Samsung Serenata phone, which isn't just a phone, it's a "personal music system". Even after watching the video it's unclear how the music UI capabilities outclass say, the iPhone, but the external speakers seem like they sound pretty great—it even has bass. Not like Enya even has any bass in any of her songs. We'll see if we can get a close up video of the UI for you. [Shiny Shiny]