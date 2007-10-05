Zara over at Shiny Shiny got her hands on the Bang & Olufsen/Samsung Serenata phone, which isn't just a phone, it's a "personal music system". Even after watching the video it's unclear how the music UI capabilities outclass say, the iPhone, but the external speakers seem like they sound pretty great—it even has bass. Not like Enya even has any bass in any of her songs. We'll see if we can get a close up video of the UI for you. [Shiny Shiny]
Bang & Olufsen Serenata Hands-On Video
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.