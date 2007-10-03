Baguette Computer Wrist Rest: Staff of Life Protects Your Carpal Tunnels

Maybe it's because it's around lunchtime, but this Baguette Computer Wrist Rest is looking pretty good right about now. Made of cell foam that looks good enough to eat, all its makers need to do is infuse that unmistakable smell of baking bread and the illusion will be complete. Its $19.95 price is not much bread, worth it for the bread-baking fantasy alone. And hey, carpal tunnel syndrome is nothing to take lightly, affecting three out of every 100 people in the United States according to the Mayo Clinic. Have carpal tunnel syndrome? The doctor orders bread rest. [Book of Joe]