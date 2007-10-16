This Zilopop supposedly rids your breath of weird smells by going into your mouth for two minutes. Does anyone have the science on this? Sounds and smells odd to us. In comparison, our Bongo rubs a stainless steel bar after he cuts "onions and things like that." Not to rid his hands of the stench, but because he has a steel fetish. [Zilopop via Strange New Products]
Zilopop Sucks Away Bad Breath With Stainless Steel
