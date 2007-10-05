Bacteria Powered Phones Could Be a Disgusting Reality

People in developing countries may lack luxuries like electricity, but what they lack in modern conveniences they more than make up for in bacteria. Fortunately, a team of students from MIT has put two and two together and developed a microbial fuel cell (MFC) that harnesses electrons released by bacteria feeding on sugars, starches and other organic material. As you might have guessed, the output generated from these "BioVolt" batteries is less than ideal. In fact, you could probably charge your phone faster by shuffling your feet across the carpet. In it's current state it would take 6 months to charge a phone's battery, but developers insist that further refinements should increase the output 100 fold. [New Scientist]