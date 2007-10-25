Awesome Dual Format Disc Player Imminent, Format War Only Theoretical Now?

Did you hear? The Samsung BD-UP5000 is coming with full HD DVD and Blu-ray support, including the best in class profile 1.1 support for picture in picture, etc for BD. At $1000, it isn't cheap. But you'll avoid the ugly situation of having to choose between a disc player that plays Casino Royale (BD) or Transformers (HD DVD). This is the first HD disc player we can recommend whole heartedly from a feature standpoint, but of course, it's not that simple. I'm sure some of you will want to opt for the other choices. Maybe you want a game console with HD disc playback, or don't have an HDTV yet. Maybe you're interested but are waiting for the price points to drop on players. Thoughts?