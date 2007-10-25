Did you hear? The Samsung BD-UP5000 is coming with full HD DVD and Blu-ray support, including the best in class profile 1.1 support for picture in picture, etc for BD. At $1000, it isn't cheap. But you'll avoid the ugly situation of having to choose between a disc player that plays Casino Royale (BD) or Transformers (HD DVD). This is the first HD disc player we can recommend whole heartedly from a feature standpoint, but of course, it's not that simple. I'm sure some of you will want to opt for the other choices. Maybe you want a game console with HD disc playback, or don't have an HDTV yet. Maybe you're interested but are waiting for the price points to drop on players. Thoughts?
Awesome Dual Format Disc Player Imminent, Format War Only Theoretical Now?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.