Yeah, you read that right: A laser strapped to a Humvee. The Avenger is Boeing's air defence system typically loaded up with a heavy machine gun or Stinger missiles, but for a test a couple weeks ago, they mounted one of the systems on a Humvee equipped with a 1-kilowatt solid-state laser. During the test, it took out five targets "representing IED and UXO threats" and two UAVS that were "stationary on the ground." Okay, so that last part's not so impressive. But, one day it'll be able to shoot moving targets, probably! [Boeing via The Register]
Awesome: Boeing Tests Humvee-Mounted Laser Avenger
