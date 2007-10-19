Awesome: Boeing Tests Humvee-Mounted Laser Avenger

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

legowarthog.jpgYeah, you read that right: A laser strapped to a Humvee. The Avenger is Boeing's air defence system typically loaded up with a heavy machine gun or Stinger missiles, but for a test a couple weeks ago, they mounted one of the systems on a Humvee equipped with a 1-kilowatt solid-state laser. During the test, it took out five targets "representing IED and UXO threats" and two UAVS that were "stationary on the ground." Okay, so that last part's not so impressive. But, one day it'll be able to shoot moving targets, probably! [Boeing via The Register]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

