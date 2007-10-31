Audiovox Introduces "Anywhere" UMPC With Built-In GPS Navigation

Today Audiovox /Jensen announced the release of their new NVX3000PC "Anywhere" Ultra-Mobile PC with Windows XP/ Vista, Bluetooth, and GPS navigation packed behind a 7-inch 800 x 480 dpi screen. But that's not all — they also managed to cram in other features like: a 30GB hard drive, 256MB of memory, 2 USB ports, 2 GB SD card slots, A/V out ports, WiFi, expansion IO port and a sync port cable, audio/video out and I/P expansion port, a full-function remote control, and extras like a convenient vehicle mounting bracket. There is definitely something to be said for having the ability to tote and use a compact fully functional PC in both the car and the office —just be prepared to pay far out the arse for it. Available for $US1499.99. The full press release is available after the jump.

AUDIOVOX INTRODUCES "Anyware ™"- MOBILE PC

Compact portable PC features navigation, Bluetooth and Windows Vista/A/XP

Las Vegas NV - October 2007 - Audiovox Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) president Tom Malone calls the Anyware™ , Audiovox's Ultra-Mobile PC, "the only Ultra Mobile PC product that gives the user GPS navigation, Bluetooth and Windows, in a package smaller than a conventional laptop.

The Anyware ™ features a 30 GB hard drive, 2 USB Ports, 2 GB SD card slots, A/V out ports, expansion IO port and a sync port cable for desktop and notebook. Additional components include a WiFi module, with mobile and home/office accessories such as vehicle mount, carrying case, AC power adapter, DC power adapter, remote control, audio/video out and I/P expansion port. MSRP $1,499.99.

Malone believes the Anyware™ will fit into the lifestyle of today's tech-oriented family. "The Anyware not only provides GPS and Bluetooth features for navigation and hands-free communications while driving without compromising the occupant's safety, it's a full featured portable PC that can be taken from the house to the car to the office. What's more it will seamlessly pick up whatever programs were started at home and need to be continued at the office."

All Audiovox mobile products are built for the road and as such are specification-laced road testing before being released to retail and Anyware passed those tests. "Anyware™ is built for mobile application, with shock-resistant features and a rugged road-ready design. In addition to Audiovox's normal QC and design testing, this product was road tested for 10,000 miles over 6 months to ensure the reliability and performance of all hardware and software functions. It is one tough product."