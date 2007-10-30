Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

AT&T's New Pantech Duo Hands On (Gallery)

DSC01244-new.jpgI got the chance to give the Pantech Duo a spin, or rather a slide, and haven't been able to put it down. AT&T's newest Windows Mobile phone has an attractive, glossy grey finish, but it's the double keyboards that really steal the show.

DSC01231.JPGDSC01248.JPGDSC01176.JPGDSC01202.JPGDSC01203.JPGDSC01219.JPGDSC01225.JPGDSC01244.JPG

As fans of the Helio Ocean (the Duo's genetic sibling) can tell you, the snappy sliding action on the handset is addictive. Though the two-way slider is a bit hefty at about 0.8 inches thick, it feels more compact than the Ocean. Both keyboards on the Duo are roomy, but the flat keys on the QWERTY keypad are a little harder to type on than the comfier Ocean. I also found the directional pad a bit cramped and ended up tapping the wrong way one too many times.

According to AT&T, the Duo is geared for consumers and business types alike, and packs in the carrier's full entertainment suite and a microSD slot for additional memory. However, some may be disappointed by the average 1.3-megapixel camera.

The Pantech Duo is currently available for $200 with a two-year service contract, but you'll also have to tack on a data plan which ranges from $30 to $50. [AT&T Wireless]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles