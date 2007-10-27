AT&T's broadcast mobile TV service with Qualcomm's MediaFlo has had its launch date nudged back from year's end to early 2008. The reason given is fine tuning, though what kind of "tuning" was left unspecified. Verizon's, on the other hand, has had its MediaFlo-based offerings up and running since March. [Reuters via Phone Scoop]
AT&T's broadcast mobile TV service with Qualcomm's ...
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.