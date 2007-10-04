AT&T Tilt is Official

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Tilt_Open.jpgThe AT&T Tilt (8925) is official. This ship was leakier than a sunken pirate ship, the successor to the 8525 is finally here. The important specs: Windows Mobile 6, Mobile Office, 2.8-inch screen, GPS w/ TeleNav, Push to Talk, standard IM program, slide-out and fold-up keyboard, glorious HTC-style QWERTY keys, Wi-Fi, 3-megapixel camera, Push Email, 3G HSDPA—but no TouchFlo on the top level like the Touch (seems like they're saving that for "Touch" designated phones). $US299 with two-year contract starting Friday October 5. [AT&T via Press Release]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

