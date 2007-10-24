AT&T Officially Announces New Samsung BlackJack II

The rumoured BlackJack II is official. The 3G-enabled Samsung BlackJack II will be available from AT&T and was presented today by Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer at CTIA 2007 in San Francisco. The official specs for the 2.4-inch 320 x 240 pixel screen BlackJack II look nice:• AT&T Video Share, the first service in the US that enables users to share live video over the wireless phones while on a voice call. BlackJack II is the first AT&T business-oriented smart device to feature Video Share.

• Built-in GPS, Support for location-based applications such as TeleNav GPS Navigator™.

• Global phone capabilities. Tri-band 3G UMTS/HSDPA and Quad-band EDGE/GPRS technology takes advantage of AT&T's industry-leading international wireless footprint for access to e-mail, the Web and other data applications in more than 135 countries—including Japan, South Korea and China—and customers can make or receive phone calls in more than 190 countries.

• An RSS Reader Client to compile syndicated Web content in a single location for easy viewing.

• Significant improvement in the standard battery capacity to get you through the day.

• A 2.0-megapixel camera with video-capture capabilities.

Increased standard memory.

• A louder and clearer speakerphone.

