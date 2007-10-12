This isn't the KE850 LG Prada that we played with before, but a new LG CU920 Prada version that's heading to AT&T—which means there will be two touch-phones battling it out on one network. Our source tells us that it's very light, but comes with an antenna (!) that's easy to snap off. It's supposedly 3G, but took a long while to load up Gizmodo (probably because of our huge images). It's got zooming like the iPhone when browsing, but takes a couple steps instead of the iPhone's one. Check out the non-fuzzy pics in our gallery after the jump.
AT&T LG Prada Spy Shots
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.