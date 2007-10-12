AT&T LG Prada Spy Shots

This isn't the KE850 LG Prada that we played with before, but a new LG CU920 Prada version that's heading to AT&T—which means there will be two touch-phones battling it out on one network. Our source tells us that it's very light, but comes with an antenna (!) that's easy to snap off. It's supposedly 3G, but took a long while to load up Gizmodo (probably because of our huge images). It's got zooming like the iPhone when browsing, but takes a couple steps instead of the iPhone's one. Check out the non-fuzzy pics in our gallery after the jump.