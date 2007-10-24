AT&T Earnings Report: Big Wireless Subscriber Gains

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

attearnings.jpgAT&T's reporting Q3 revenues of $US30.1 billion for a net income of $US3.1 billion, nearly doubling the same quarter of last year's $US15.6 billion in revenues for a net income of $US2.2 billion (which was prior to its swallowing of BellSouth for total ownage of the Cingular venture). The real nugget of interest in the report, though, is that AT&T added 2 million wireless subscribers during the quarter—the highest Q3 increase in its history—for a total of 65.7 million subscribers. The natural assumption is to chalk the boost up to the iPhone, at least in part, of which 1.1 million were moved during the quarter. Verizon's earnings report drops on Monday, so we can head-to-head 'em to see whose loss is AT&T's gain, iPhone or otherwise. [AT&T]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
