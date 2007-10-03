Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

AT&T and Verizon Have "Never Invoked" Anti-Criticism Provision in Contracts

att_ds.jpgYesterday we told you about AT&T's delightful "you can't criticize us" clause in their acceptable use policy. It turns out it isn't new, and Verizon has a very similar clause in their contracts. AT&T claims it's to help prevent child pornography and calls to violence on their phones, which makes very little sense. Verizon say it's never invoked the clause, and it's only there to keep people from impersonating the big V for scams. That explanation makes a lot more sense. As long as they don't start giving people the boot for talking smack, it looks like a case of a lot of smoke without a fire. [Broadband Reports]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

