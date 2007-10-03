AT&T and Verizon Have "Never Invoked" Anti-Criticism Provision in Contracts

Yesterday we told you about AT&T's delightful "you can't criticize us" clause in their acceptable use policy. It turns out it isn't new, and Verizon has a very similar clause in their contracts. AT&T claims it's to help prevent child pornography and calls to violence on their phones, which makes very little sense. Verizon say it's never invoked the clause, and it's only there to keep people from impersonating the big V for scams. That explanation makes a lot more sense. As long as they don't start giving people the boot for talking smack, it looks like a case of a lot of smoke without a fire. [Broadband Reports]