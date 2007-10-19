Tomorrow is the Atomic Live 2007 tech and gaming show at the Sydney Showgrounds, Olympic Park. Entry is free! Stuff on the line up includes a general tech expo, cosplay comps, gaming tournaments, and general geekery. I write a few words for Atomic now and then, so I know the guys well and this annual show is evolving quickly into something very big thanks to their lust for the hardcore tech. I'm going to try and head down for a good nose around, and I know Logan from Kotaku AU will be there too (he used to edit the mag, after all). All the details on specific events and talks are at the site. Atomic Live 07][
Atomic Live 2007: I'll be there, will you?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.