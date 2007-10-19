Atomic Live 2007: I'll be there, will you?

Tomorrow is the Atomic Live 2007 tech and gaming show at the Sydney Showgrounds, Olympic Park. Entry is free! Stuff on the line up includes a general tech expo, cosplay comps, gaming tournaments, and general geekery. I write a few words for Atomic now and then, so I know the guys well and this annual show is evolving quickly into something very big thanks to their lust for the hardcore tech. I'm going to try and head down for a good nose around, and I know Logan from Kotaku AU will be there too (he used to edit the mag, after all). All the details on specific events and talks are at the site. [Atomic Live 07]