Asustek P5E3 Motherboard Features Embedded "Splashtop" Linux Variant

asustek_p5e3.jpgIf you are not familar, Splashtop is a Linux variant that provides basic functionality like wired and wireless connectivity, Firefox, Skype, and simple games. What's unique about the software is it that runs entirely in RAM. That means you don't have to wait for your computer to boot in order to surf or chat on the internet. With the release of the P5E3, Asustek has become the first manufacturer to implement Splashtop in a motherboard.

What does this mean for you? It could definitely be useful if you are extremely impatient and or want to save a few bucks on your energy bill, but the fact that Splastop can't save anything locally could prove problematic. However, future upgrades to the software could this functionality—among other things. In the meantime, the specs on the P5E3 are worth checking out: Intel X38 chipset, DDR3 1800MHz dual-channel memory support, Dual PCI Express 2.0 x16 lanes, ASUS EPU (Energy Processing Unit) allows users to monitor and change CPU power supply, and 802.11n WiFi support. [Asus and Information Week]

