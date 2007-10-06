Although the ASUS Xonar U1 may look goofy, it promises quite a lot of features in its cone-shaped body. Among them are a high quality digital to analogue converter, EAX and DirectSound hardware acceleration, 5.1-channel audio, a bundled array microphone, ambient noise suppression up to 20db, and a built-in headphone amp. No pricing or availability yet, but only Vista and XP support seem to be included. Sounds pretty great for laptops without decent hardware processing on board (which constitutes a good percentage of laptops out there). [Laptop Logic]
Asus Xonar U1 USB Audio Device Supports Hardware Acceleration For Gaming
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.