Asus Xonar U1 USB Audio Device Supports Hardware Acceleration For Gaming

Although the ASUS Xonar U1 may look goofy, it promises quite a lot of features in its cone-shaped body. Among them are a high quality digital to analogue converter, EAX and DirectSound hardware acceleration, 5.1-channel audio, a bundled array microphone, ambient noise suppression up to 20db, and a built-in headphone amp. No pricing or availability yet, but only Vista and XP support seem to be included. Sounds pretty great for laptops without decent hardware processing on board (which constitutes a good percentage of laptops out there). [Laptop Logic]