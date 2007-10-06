Asus C90s User-Upgradeable Laptop Video Tour

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Erin over at Computer Shopper has a video tour of the Asus C90s, a user-upgradeable laptop with desktop components that you can take apart yourself. What this means to you is that you'll actually be able to extend the life of this gaming laptop without having to take it into the store and have others upgrade for you (as long as you have a little computer knowhow). Check out the video for more. [Computer Shopper]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

