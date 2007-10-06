Erin over at Computer Shopper has a video tour of the Asus C90s, a user-upgradeable laptop with desktop components that you can take apart yourself. What this means to you is that you'll actually be able to extend the life of this gaming laptop without having to take it into the store and have others upgrade for you (as long as you have a little computer knowhow). Check out the video for more. [Computer Shopper]
Asus C90s User-Upgradeable Laptop Video Tour
