Art.Lebedev Shows Pultius, the Crazy Zillion-Button Remote

At first we were wondering if the Art.Lebedev Studio was kidding with this design concept for a remote control. Named Pultius, this 20-inch-long clicker solves a problem of designing "a remote control with as many buttons as there are channels on TV." We weren't aware that was an actual problem, but if such a solution were actually needed, this is about the most beautiful way to accomplish that we can imagine. Whatever happened to "less is more?" Take a look at a couple of closeups of the remote, after the jump. This thing is crazy, but awfully pretty. [Art.Lebedev.Studios]