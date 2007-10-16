Japan is set to launch it's first building-mounted free-fall ride in an exterior wall of Osaka's $US157 million 12-story namBa H!PS entertainment complex set to open this December. The ride will provide guests with a beautiful view of the city right before it drops them 60 metres down the side of the building at 80 kph. This will undoubtedly result in an all-natural, and rather rancid type of graffiti adorning the building - not to mention one seriously pissed off janitor. [Pink Tentacle]
Beautiful Japanese Building to be Covered in Puke
