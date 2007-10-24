AppleStore Erroneously Mentions 80GB, 160GB iPod Touch (The Teases)

Firstly, calm yourselves. Secondly, if you follow the link you will notice an advertisement for an iPod touch sleeve. So, what's interesting about that? Well, the features list includes this little nugget; "Custom fit for 80GB and 160GB iPod touch models." It certainly seems feasible somewhere down the road, but we wouldn't recommend getting too excited; it is most likely just a typo. Oh, Steve! Why must ye torment us thus —specially Frucci and Jesus? Check out the error after the jump.

