Apple's Updated Dock for iProducts

After two years, Apple's updated the Universal Dock to accommodate the Brady Bunch of iPods out in the market—it now comes with five adapters. Also thrown into the box is an Apple Remote, which can be used with the dock's infrared sensor. One thing that's missing is S-Video output, which has been booted in favour of "authenticated video" from the dock connector port through Apple's sold-separately AV cables. It's sitting in the window at the online store now for 49 bones. [Apple via iLounge]