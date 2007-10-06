If you picked up a wired version of Apple's new thin aluminium keyboard you may have noticed that the caps lock function is all but useless. Only a good long press of the key will activate the function, and if you so much as breathe on it, caps lock disengages. So, is Apple spearheading an anti-caps lock campaign? Discuss. [Wired]
Apple's New Aluminum Keyboard Features Built-In Anti-Caps Lock Bias
