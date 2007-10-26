Apple Tactile Touchscreen Patent Suggests Braille Bumps and Sub-Screen Keys

Apple's latest patent filing is for a tactile touchscreen. It's not a new idea, but while companies LG and Alpine use vibration technology to make you feel like you are touching something distinct, the Apple patent suggests that you actually will touch something physical. One idea is for Braille-like bumps to emerge from the screen. Another, cooler technique, is for keys to reveal themselves by pushing up through a flexible screen. A third base covered by the patent is for keys with concave depressions to be hidden just under the surface, so that you push down on the screen, you feel the keys but still won't see them. [Unwired View]