Apple Sets Two iPhone Limit, No Cash Accepted

Bad credit? No credit? No Big problem! In order to thwart iPhone reselling (and the seedy unlocked black market), Apple is reducing the former five per customer iPhone limit to just two—and cash will no longer be accepted on any iPhone purchases.

We can only assume that credit cards allow Apple to better track mass purchasers since, if anything, plastic allows people to spend more money on products than they have in their bank accounts. We're guessing that neither of these new restrictions will impact 99% of consumers, but that perfumed old lady with her huge jar of change will just need to settle for a Prada. [nytimes]