Apple Says Two Million Copies of Leopard Sold in First Weekend

Today Apple reported that starting Friday, October 26 through the weekend, it sold 2 million copies of Leopard, saying it beat Tiger as "the most successful OS release in Apple's history." Sales include software shipping with new Macs as well as boxed copies bought at brick-and-mortar and online. Steve Jobs' unsurprising comment goes like this:

"Early indications are that Leopard will be a huge hit with customers. Leopard's innovative features are getting great reviews and making more people than ever think about switching to the Mac."

Apple Sells Two Million Copies of Mac OS X Leopard in First Weekend

Apple today announced that it sold (or delivered in the case of maintenance agreements) over two million copies of Mac OS(R) X Leopard since its release on Friday, far outpacing the first-weekend sales of Mac OS X Tiger, which was previously

the most successful OS release in Apple's history. Sales included copies sold at Apple's retail stores, Apple Authorized Resellers, the online Apple Store(R), under maintenance agreements and bundled with new Mac(R) computers. Leopard is the sixth major release of Mac OS X and is packed with more than 300 new features.

Leopard introduces Time Machine, an effortless way to automatically back up everything on a Mac; a redesigned Finder that lets users quickly browse and share files between multiple Macs*; Quick Look, a new way to instantly see files without opening an application; Spaces, an intuitive new feature used to

create groups of applications and instantly switch between them; a brand new desktop with Stacks, a new way to easily access files from the Dock; and major enhancements to Mail and iChat(R).

Pricing & Availability

Mac OS X version 10.5 Leopard is available through the Apple Store (www.apple.com), at Apple's retail stores and through Apple Authorized Resellers for a suggested retail price of $129 (US) for a single user license. The Mac OS X Leopard Family Pack is a single-household, five-user licence for a suggested retail price of $199 (US). Volume and maintenance pricing is available from Apple. Leopard requires a minimum of 512MB of RAM and is designed to run on any Macintosh(R) computer with an Intel, PowerPC G5 or G4 (867 MHz or faster) processor. Full system requirements can be found at www.apple.com/macosx/techspecs.

* Requires an additional hard drive sold separately.