You're looking at architectural mockups of a potential fourth NYC Apple store, a 27,900-square-foot, two or three story behemoth sitting right across the street from the Empire State Building in the tourist-packed hellhole of Midtown East. This store would be in addition to the Meatpacking District store currently under development, which is in a much "hipper" yet no less horrible neighborhood.These plans may or may not come to fruition, as back in 2005 Apple was looking at putting a store in the neighbourhood and determined that it wasn't "cool" enough. Boy, the one thing New York City needs is another giant, shiny, tourist-attracting consumer Mecca! We don't have enough ludicrous stores here already. [Apple Insider]
Apple Planning a Fourth NYC Store?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.