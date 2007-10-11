Apple Planning a Fourth NYC Store?

You're looking at architectural mockups of a potential fourth NYC Apple store, a 27,900-square-foot, two or three story behemoth sitting right across the street from the Empire State Building in the tourist-packed hellhole of Midtown East. This store would be in addition to the Meatpacking District store currently under development, which is in a much "hipper" yet no less horrible neighborhood. These plans may or may not come to fruition, as back in 2005 Apple was looking at putting a store in the neighbourhood and determined that it wasn't "cool" enough. Boy, the one thing New York City needs is another giant, shiny, tourist-attracting consumer Mecca! We don't have enough ludicrous stores here already. [Apple Insider]