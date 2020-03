How we nearly laughed our little lungs out when we read this one. If you go down to the Apple Online Store and search the term "virus," you will get one result; a smiley face, titled Windows, followed by the text; Why you'll love a Mac. View the latest TV ads to find out more. It is a bit unnecessary because everyone knows Windows is pants, but we understand a few Microsoft fanboys might be upset—so this PS image is for you: [Techno Juice]