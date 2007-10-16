Apple Mac OS X: Mac OS X Leopard Now Available For Pre-Order at the Apple Store

Now you can pre-order Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard at the Apple Store for $129 with free shipping. It will be available on October 26, complete with its shiny new interface, Finder, QuickLook, Spaces, iChat with presentation sharing, Boot Camp, and—our all-time favorite—Time Machine without flux capacitor. Beyond that, the new Leopard comes with 316 new features, some of them really interesting:• Mail's Post-It-style notes synchronize automatically with the iPhone. • Address Book now synchronizes with Yahoo. • For programmers, AppleScript has now a bridge with Objective C. Looks like it has been one of the winners. • Automator has a cool looking UI recorder and playback, along with an improved interface. • Boot Camp is now official, complete with Microsoft WHCL-Certified Windows Drivers. • Another expected feature is Web Clip in Dashboard. No sign of iPhone integration, however. • The new-look dock is now spring-loaded. This means that you can drag an image over iPhoto, press the space bar and, once iPhoto is opened, you'll keep dragging the image to the desired folder. • You can now have the dock synched in many Macs (this requires a .Mac account.) • A welcome addition to early-morning Giz editors: a Japanese-English dictionary (not a translator, but in the Dictionary application.) Too bad they haven't included Spanish, French, Swedish or any other language but those two. • DVD Player now comes with auto zoom, to box your movies correctly. • Apple says that DVD Player has now higher quality video thanks to "Adaptive Video Analyzation technology that applies deinterlacing and inverse 3:2 pulldown on demand." • Apart from all its well-known interface improvements, the Finder now includes precise grid control for icons and a one-click way to make all folder views look the same. • I like the printable font book pages now, but just because I'm a font addict. • Front Row will stream iTunes content from any Mac around the house. • iCal has received a lot of new features, like inline editing of events, sharing of meeting materials in an event dropbox, and CalDAV group scheduling. • Beyond the iChat Theater and all the screen sharing capabilities, iChat has also received a lot of small improvements, including a very-welcomed File Transfer Manager and persistent chat windows (at last.) • Image applications will be able now to import photos from 802.11- and Bluetooth-enabled cameras. • Self-Tuning TCP promises "optimum application performance, especially in high-bandwidth/high-latency environments." • Photo Booth comes now with a burst mode, so you can record four-photo successive shots as GIFs. The objective: to annoy everyone in iChat with your moving buddy image.

Can you find any other cool feature in Leopard that you didn't know about and is going to make your life easier? Post it in the comments. [Leopard]