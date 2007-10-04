Apple Launches New Refurb Store

Most Apple fans know that their refurb store can be a good way to save some cash if you can't access a student discount and don't bang your fists on the ground for the newest gear. The only problem was that shopping on the site felt like sifting through the bowels of Apple.com from 1996. It wasn't pleasant. Their recent update has updated the experience. Now the eyesore has been spruced up, but more importantly, Apple has added a "latest offers" column and cleaner categorization. We're still not sold on the meager $20 savings for a refurbished last gen Nano, but at least the site is prettier. [apple via tuaw]