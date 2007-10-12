Apple iPhone Webapps Directory Live

The Apple iPhone Webapps directory is live right now, with over 200 apps like Bank of America Banking App, Digg App, and a few other "apps" you could run through Safari's real web browser already, but it's useful to find them all in one place.

Programs are sorted by Most Recent, Most Popular, Alphabetical and Staff Picks. The most popular programs are the Facebook app, Bejeweled, Sudoku, and a Twitter app called Hahlo. My favourite gem of a program is called "Name Tag." It turns your iPhone into a $400 "Hello My Name is" sticker. Of course, none of these hold a candle to native OS X iPhone apps, but I don't want to sound like a broken record. Point your iPhone browser to... [Apple.com/webapps]