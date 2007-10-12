Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Apple iPhone Webapps Directory Live

nametag.pngThe Apple iPhone Webapps directory is live right now, with over 200 apps like Bank of America Banking App, Digg App, and a few other "apps" you could run through Safari's real web browser already, but it's useful to find them all in one place.

Programs are sorted by Most Recent, Most Popular, Alphabetical and Staff Picks. The most popular programs are the Facebook app, Bejeweled, Sudoku, and a Twitter app called Hahlo. My favourite gem of a program is called "Name Tag." It turns your iPhone into a $400 "Hello My Name is" sticker. Of course, none of these hold a candle to native OS X iPhone apps, but I don't want to sound like a broken record. Point your iPhone browser to... [Apple.com/webapps]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

