Apple Eyes Intel Chips For iPhone?

inteliphone2.jpgWe're pulling out our new SuperRumor™ for this news, but according to DigiTimes, Apple is considering the recently announced Intel Mooretown chips for the iPhone. Since these Intel chips won't see the light of day until 2009, it would certainly represent (at the very least) a second iteration of iPhone hardware. But given the specs of Intel's new chips, we'd be pretty excited:

Because these new Mooretown MID (mobile internet device) chips are an improvement on the ultraportable Menlow chips we have now—smaller, faster and consuming far less power while idling, many are saying that Mooretown's power to efficiency balance in Apple's true ultraportable could help bridge the application gap of phone and laptop. And while the fabled Mac tablet finding its home in the iPhone sounds great, honestly, it seems like the public is waiting on Apple to evolve more than the iPhone's current ARM processor. [digitimes via macworld]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

