Apple Earnings Report: They're Balling, Hard

Despite a couple of bumpy moments this quarter that ended Sept. 29 that might've slightly shaken the faith of the devout, Apple's earnings are unsurprisingly expectation busting: Apple's reporting record September earnings, with revenues of $6.22 billion with a net quarterly profit of $904 million for earnings of $1.01 per share, handily topping the same quarter last year's revenues of $4.84 billion and $542 million profit. To get to those big numbers this quarter, they sold 10.2 million iPods, 1,119,000 iPhones and 2,164,000 Macs, all up from a year ago.Macs made up 62 percent of Apple's total revenue, with notebooks making up 62 percent of Macs sold. 36 percent came from iPod/iTunes, with 85 percent of songs purchased and downloaded in the US from iTunes. RE: Cannibalization of iPod sales by iPhones, "We saw no obvious cannibalization prior to the new iPod announcement."

We didn't get a straight-up breakdown of how much they're pulling in from their plum deal with AT&T, but combined revenues from iPhones, iPhone accessories and subscription payments from AT&T total $118 million. Piper Jaffray's Gene Munster tries to get them to divulge more detail about the revenue sharing agreement during the call, but they resolutely won't spill. Apple also refuses to budge on daily sales numbers when asked how the price drop affected them, other than to say that they accelerated. But we did find out they estimate 250,000 iPhones have been hacked, which is a hefty chunk of the 1.4 million out there.

Interesting Apple Store bits: They're opening an Apple Store in Beijing this summer, the first in China, and they pulled in 100 million visitors to retail locations this year, generating $4.1 billion in revenue.

Speaking of Asia, "Japan continues to be our most challenging major market." It's the only market they're not growing wildly in calling it a "tough" market.

Technical problems with the call—three people not getting through to Apple. Ooooo.

Finally, for the entire fiscal year 2007, Apple pulled in $24 billion, with a net income of $3.5 billion, selling 7 million Macs, 52 million iPods and over a million iPhones. Not too shabby. [Apple]