With Nokia's Web Run Time, due to be released in the next S60 operating system update, Nokia users can actually run slightly modified Apple Dashboard widgets right on their phone. The basis of this is that Nokia's widgets and Dashboard widgets both use the WebKit browser engine (the same fact that also allowed Nokias to use some of the iPhone webapps), so porting Dashboard widgets over is a pretty straightforward and manual process. No specific date on the Web Run Time rollout, but it could be as early as January, which is likely before the iPhone will get widgets. [NokNok]
Apple Dashboard Widgets on Nokia S60 Phones
