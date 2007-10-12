Apple Applies For Another Force Sensitive Touchscreen Patent

With this patent and the one filed last week, Apple's got more force sensitivity than Luke and Darth combined. The latest one, titled "Force and Location Sensitive Display", detects both where your finger is and how hard you're pressing down on a display. Skipping over the technical details of how this is done, the end result is that you've got a possible touchscreen portable device that can tell you that you're pushing down on it too hard. When you combine these two patents together, you get the indication that Apple's definitely working on either advancing the touchscreen in iPhones or a touchscreen tablet/laptop. [Apple Insider]