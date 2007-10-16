AppleInsider's Leopard Guides...Get 'Em While They're Here

The AppleInsider crew has been previewing the dev builds of OS X Leopard for a few days now, and like clockwork, Apple has been asking them to take them down. Today's addition is the review of Mail 3.0, complete with historical overview. This guide has the To Do list linked to emails, and data scrapers that can grab signatures from emails and put them into your address book. (Entire list of previews post jump) [Mail 3.0 Preview Apple Insider] Road to Mac OS X Leopard: Preview 4.0 [redacted version]