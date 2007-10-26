Some of the coolest stuff in Akihabara wasn't the newest or flashiest, but the oldest. Take this market we discovered up a set of back stairs near the train station. It's full of clear boxes that sellers can rent out. They then price their goods, stick them in, and wait for the buyers to come. It's loaded with pristine old electronics, from the first Walkman models ever released to old cameras and 8mm projectors to old Game Boy games. It's like a museum of old technology, and it's the kind of place you can get lost in for a long, long time.
'Antique' Gadget Sellers Market Features Amazingly Rare Tech
