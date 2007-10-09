And the Nobel Prize Goes To...The Hard Drive Guys

Scientists Albert Fert and Peter Grunberg have been announced as winners of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics, specifically for their work in "giant magnetoresistance," the phenomenon in which small changes in magnetism can lead to large levels of electrical resistance. Still bored by giant magnetoresistance? As explained by another professor:

Without it you would not be able to store more than one song on your iPod!

Yeah, GMR is the science behind hard drives. It's too bad these scientists had to wait for the iPod to become popular for recognition, when we'd already been exploiting their advancements in the areas of computers and computers that store porn for so long now. Congrats you two. [bbc]