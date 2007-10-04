An Australian bank is using the price of ...

The Commonwealth Bank is using the price of 4GB iPod nanos in 55 countries as an economic indicator. In Brazil, it costs $369.61; in France it costs $225.82, and in the US it costs $149. Supposedly this shows a weak US dollar; all I see is that Brazilians are getting the shaft. [Reuters]
