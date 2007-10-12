Paul Allen's SETI array was powered up yesterday. Currently with 42 6-meter dishes in operation, the final product will have 350 antennas (antennae?) in total, capable in total of scanning over 1 million star systems in the hope of finding some kind of intelligent life out there. Since the Hat Creek, California telescope station is jointly run by SETI and the Radio Astronomy Laboratory at UC Berkeley, it will be used to study other phenomena as well, such as black holes, supernovas (supernovae?) and "exotic astronomical objects." (Insert yo mama's butt, US defence expenditures or Google stock price joke here.) [BBC News; photo from Forefront]
Allen Telescope Array Fully Operational; Set To Find Treacherous Space Enemies By 2025
