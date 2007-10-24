AlarmWear Clothing: 125dB Personal Alarm System

When the wearer of an AlarmWear jacket, vest or backpack feels threatened, one tug on the carefully placed ring will set off a 125dB alarm. Naturally, the intent is to deter any thieves, potential rapists and the like —but let's not forget that these products are also available in kids' sizes. School bullying would surely be down a few notches, but the frequency of school lockdowns would be way up. Prices range from $US40 to $US60. [AlarmWear via TRFJ]