When the wearer of an AlarmWear jacket, vest or backpack feels threatened, one tug on the carefully placed ring will set off a 125dB alarm. Naturally, the intent is to deter any thieves, potential rapists and the like —but let's not forget that these products are also available in kids' sizes. School bullying would surely be down a few notches, but the frequency of school lockdowns would be way up. Prices range from $US40 to $US60. [AlarmWear via TRFJ]
AlarmWear Clothing: 125dB Personal Alarm System
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.