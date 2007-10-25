Akihabara's U&J Macs is a Museum to, and Graveyard of, Old Macs

U&J Macs is a small Mac store in Akihabara that's practically a museum to old Apple computers. It's got loads of old iMacs and old G4 towers, as well as tons of old PowerBooks. And if you already have an old Mac that you're trying to keep up to date, there are bins upon bins of "Junk," or spare parts from any number of different models of computer. There's also a bin of cheap PowerBook and MacBook batteries, although for $10 I'm not sure how much juice is left in them.