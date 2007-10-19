Airforce One, Supersized

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

aa380.jpgFor the next Airforce One, rumour has it that the US is considering the world's biggest jet airliner, the famous Airbus A380. The upgrade seems a little late, considering Hummers have lost their mystique and McD's has ditched the supersizing pitch, but when the President needs a new plane, he can't be outdone by some schmuck Powerball winner. The Airbus would replace the (also large) Boeing 747-200 that is being ousted by many commercial airlines due to fuel efficiency. But Boeing won't lose the Airforce One rights without a fight, as they claim it's their "top priority" to continue to supply the Most Important Plane In The World. [flightglobal via therawfeed]

