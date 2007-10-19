Airforce One, Supersized

For the next Airforce One, rumour has it that the US is considering the world's biggest jet airliner, the famous Airbus A380. The upgrade seems a little late, considering Hummers have lost their mystique and McD's has ditched the supersizing pitch, but when the President needs a new plane, he can't be outdone by some schmuck Powerball winner. The Airbus would replace the (also large) Boeing 747-200 that is being ousted by many commercial airlines due to fuel efficiency. But Boeing won't lose the Airforce One rights without a fight, as they claim it's their "top priority" to continue to supply the Most Important Plane In The World. [flightglobal via therawfeed]