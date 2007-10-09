This crazy giant catapult, probably built by Will E. Coyote out of two construction cranes and ACME industrial-grade rubber bands, is designed to send a man into space with no security cables or net. As you will see in the video, after surviving the bazillion-G-force launch in one piece, he has to open a parachute to return safely to land. After seeing this 125 times today, I'm convinced this guy should have been the pilot of the X-Wing rocket. [LiveLeak]
Air Catapult Launches Man Into the Sky, Requires Parachute to Land
