Adobe Tinkering With 3D Image Manipulation Using Camera and Software [UPDATED With Video]

Adobe has figured out a way to give you control over depth in a photograph without having to do a lot of tedious selection tricks. Starting with this 3D lens that looks a bit like an insect's compound eye, it can shoot 19 images from slightly different angles. Once you get all those various images into a PC, Adobe's software magic goes to work, determining where objects are located in the scene and then allowing you to address those objects according to their depth. Take the jump to see a video demo by Dave Story, Adobe's Vice President of Interactive Design. It might be a while before you see such a fancy lens on everyday cameras. But a focus brush in Photoshop? Whoa. Sign us up. [Audioblog, via CNET]