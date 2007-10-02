Adobe Flash Lite 3 For Mobiles Released With Video Support

Adobe followed through on a promise to release Flash Lite for mobiles with FLV support, which is Flash video support for you people not peering into the guts of Youtube.com. Phones with S60, WM5/6 and a few others should be able to run the plug in, but since Flash video is notoriously greedy when it comes to memory and processing, I wonder how many phones will be able to playback anything but the most postage-stamp sized of videos. Youtube on a mobile browser? I don't think we're there yet. [Adobe]

Flash Player for Mobile Devices Delivers High-Impact Video and Dynamic Web Content

ADOBE MAX 2007, CHICAGO - October 1, 2007 — Adobe Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced the availability of AdobeÂ® FlashÂ® Liteâ„¢ 3 software, which now supports Adobe Flash Player compatible video and enables the delivery of dynamic Web content on mobile devices. Flash Lite 3 allows mobile device manufacturers, operators and content providers to differentiate their offerings by giving users the ability to watch Flash Player compatible video, the world's most popular video format, and browse Flash enabled Web sites when integrated with a mobile Web browser. Both NTT DoCoMo and Nokia committed to deliver Flash Lite 3 enabled devices in upcoming releases of handsets. With over 300 Million Flash enabled mobile devices and handsets shipped so far, Adobe expects more than one billion Flash enabled devices to be available by 2010.

Flash Lite 3 more closely replicates the desktop experience delivered by Adobe Flash Player. This gives mobile users the freedom to access content whenever and wherever they want, while efficient resource management capabilities significantly improve and optimize performance for mobile devices. With Flash Lite 3, developers worldwide are able to create more engaging applications, interfaces and mobile assets that integrate video, as well as develop innovative and dynamic mobile assets such as wallpapers, screensavers or casual games.

"With Flash Lite 3 and its support for video, we've passed a major milestone in bringing a desktop experience to mobile and transforming the wireless industry," said Al Ramadan, senior vice president for Mobile and Devices at Adobe. "Today, mobile users experience amazing Flash based user interfaces and applications with handsets like the LG Prada, the LG Chocolate or the Samsung D900. With Flash Lite 3, tomorrow's devices will offer even richer, more engaging experiences."

"NTT DoCoMo was the first company to incorporate Flash technology into mobile phones," said Kiyohito Nagata, senior vice president and managing director of the Product Department of NTT DoCoMo, Inc. "We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with Adobe and are looking forward to providing our users with rich content using Flash Lite 3."

Working closely with Adobe, Forum Nokia launched a new community for creative professionals today, providing Flash developers and designers with the tools to bring their products to billions of mobile customers. Forum Nokia is the largest mobile development community in the world with 3.4 million members. It provides tools and SDKs, business know-how, market insights, technical support and other resources to help developers reach mobile consumers with rich applications, content and services.

"We're proud to be working with Adobe to further our mission of providing S60 Smartphone users with superior multimedia experiences," said Lee Epting, vice president, Forum Nokia, Nokia Corporation. "Flash Lite 3 will enable us to deliver richer content to our customers, such as videos and animated ringtones. This reinforces Nokia's commitment to mobile innovation and provides an exciting new channel for content delivery and consumption."

Adobe Flash Lite runs on multiple platforms, including S60 on Symbian OS, second and third edition, QualcommÂ® BREWÂ® 2.x/3.x and MicrosoftÂ® WindowsÂ® MobileÂ® 5, in addition to embedded operating systems on a variety of OEM platforms. This allows consistent content delivery across device types, broader distribution and simpler publishing, testing and selling of Flash Lite content for developers. Available to operators and OEMs, customers can find out which devices support Flash Lite today at www.adobe.com/mobile/supported_devices .