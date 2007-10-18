Acme Lunchbox Computer Features Triple 17-Inch LCD Screens

Acme classifies the LPG370TS lunchbox computer as "portable," but when you pack three 17-inch high-res LCD screens into a briefcase style design, chances are you will need to hit the gym or buy a mule to tote this thing around. Still, having the triple screen option is great, and the Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz processor, 2GB RAM, Dual nVidia 8800GTX cards in SLI mode, 8 channel audio, Firewire and Dual Gigabit LAN make for a decent gaming rig—especially if you are into flight sims. No pricing details have been made available. [Acme via TRFJ]

AU: This gives a tad more insight than yesterday's coverage.