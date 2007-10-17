This prototype of an Acme semi-portable notebook with a huge folding three-way display was rolled out in Taipei during Taitronix Autumn 2007 that just wrapped up earlier this week. It starts out as a mild-mannered suitcase, and then unfolds into a monster laptop with a outlandishly wide screen. There is no information on the size of each of the flat panels, but from what we can see they look like they are each at least 20-inch-diagonal displays. No pricing was announced, but it'll be available sometime next year. [AVing]
Acme Laptop Does a Three-Way, Unfolds Into Obscenely Wide Triple Screen
